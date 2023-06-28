Man charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing wife during her birthday party

A woman is dead after her husband allegedly shot and killed her during a fight at her birthday party.

Jordan Mykol Harding, 33, is believed to have fired multiple rounds at his wife Ashley Henning, 32, during a celebration for the woman’s birthday Monday night, according to a report by the News-Enterprise, a local news organization in Hardin County, Kentucky.

Lt. Col. David Lee of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office told the News-Enterprise that people at the party were drinking and that the Hennings — both of them active duty service members — had been fighting. Partygoers reportedly tried to calm the quarreling couple, but to no avail.

Neighbors then left the house with the couple’s children, the News-Enterprise story said. They reportedly heard multiple gunshots as they were leaving. Henning is said to have left the home in a “hurried manner” and drove away.

Sheriff’s department officials were dispatched to the home at 9:47 p.m., News-Enterprise reported. Henning was arrested shortly after leaving the house.

“The defendant made numerous utterances apologizing for hurting his wife,” the arrest citation read, according to the News-Enterprise.

Henning has been charged with murder – domestic violence, the News-Enterprise reported. He faces 20 to 50 years or life in prison if convicted.

According to Kentucky court records, Henning has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 30. The Harding County Detention Center website indicates that he is currently in custody.

