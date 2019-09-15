Featured Posts

Man Blew Himself Up on Daughter’s Wedding Day, Cops Say

by | 4:11 pm, September 15th, 2019

Police announced a stunning allegation behind the explosion that rocked a neighborhood in Edgewood, New Jersey on Saturday. A homeowner apparently blew up his house on the day of his daughter’s wedding, officers said according to KDKA.

“It looks like he disconnected the gas line in the basement of the house,” said Edgewood Police Chief Robert Payne. “And of course, it wouldn’t take much of a spark to explode the house.”

Officers said there were apparent suicide notes in the man’s car. Investigators said they found his body in the remnants of the home, and that the fire was suspicious.

Cops said they had been called to the residence before for a domestic matter connected to mental health.

Neighbor Rochelle Levine said the explosion sounded like “a bomb.” A source reportedly told the outlet that a bomb squad was called to the scene Saturday night, and locals were evacuated.

A police officer may had sustained a broken wrist amid the investigation, said cops.

[Screengrab via KDKA-TV]

