Man Allegedly Shot and Killed Texas Mother After Stalking Her, Planting Tracking Device on Her Car

A young Texas woman had found a life in Dallas, working two jobs and supporting her son, but a man allegedly terrorized her for weeks and killed her. Abigail Saldaña, 22, died Tuesday from gunshot wounds to her right arm and back in the nearby city of Fort Worth, according to online records from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Stanley Frank Szeliga, 54, was arrested Thursday, jail records show.

Cops said they were dispatched Tuesday to 131 State Highway 183 regarding a major accident call, according to Time Record News. What they discovered was way more sinister than an accident. They found Saldaña shot in her car. Medical workers pronounced her dead at the scene, officers said.

They said they tracked down Szeliga as a suspect. He was having issues with her, and there was evidence he had been stalking and harassing her, police said. SWAT said they executed a search warrant at his apartment on Wednesday, but he refused to step out. Authorities said they found him on his balcony with self-inflicted cuts, but they were superficial, a police spokesperson said, according to Texomas’s Homepage.

Police assert Szeliga shot Saldaña as she was driving.

Reporting at FW PD. A woman who was found fatally shot inside her crashed car, may have been the victim of a stalker. A few weeks before she died, 22-year-old Abigail Saldana reportedly found a tracking device on her car. 54-yr-old Stanley Szeliga is in custody for murder. pic.twitter.com/gscpkGUD9g — Dan Godwin (@DanGodwinFOX4) October 29, 2021

Szeliga has a criminal history including domestic violence in California, according to KDFW.

Saldaña’s mother Jessica Contreras said Abigail found a tracking device on her car two weeks before the murder, according to WFAA. Saldaña reported this to police, Contreras said.

Contreras described Saldaña’s as her middle child and only daughter. The 22-year-old had lived in Wichita Falls but moved to Dallas several years ago with her 5-year-old son, Contreras said. The young woman worked at a bar and as an eyebrow stylist. Her mother suggested that Saldaña through work.

“I believe that he was a customer at a bar,” she said. “That’s all I know.”

Szeliga remains at the Tarrant County Jail on a count of murder in lieu of $250,000.

“He took away a mother, a daughter, beautiful, strong, bright person,” Contreras told KDFW. “And there will be justice on that. I won’t stop. I’ll see him in court.”

[Stanley Szeliga via Tarrant County Jail; Abigail Saldaña showing tracking device via her Instagram]

