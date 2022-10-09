Male ‘Friend’ Shot and Killed Young Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball, Victim’s Family Says

A man shot and killed a young woman after she beat him at pickup basketball, the victim’s family said. Asia Womack, 21, died Monday, according to local reports out of Dallas, Texas.

She was with her killer in the evening at T.G. Terry Park, up the street from her home, according to KDFW. Family described there being trash talk.

The man took his children and brother home, then returned to the park and shot Asia five times, Womack’s family said. Asia was shot in the South Dallas neighborhood — on Hamilton Avenue near the park.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,” her mother Andrea Womack told the outlet. “She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

“But this is so senseless,” Pastor John Delley said. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

“We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” Asia’s aunt Juanita Smith said, according to KXAS.

Asia Womack had played basketball at James Madison High School.

Cops are asking that anyone with information call Detective Derek Koerner at 214-671-3605 or email [email protected] Crime Stoppers reportedly is putting up a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served,” Smith said.

“If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in.,” Andrea Womack said, according to KDFW. “Help the family out. We’re hurting.”

Police did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request to confirm the alleged shooter’s name.

