Jurors Took Less Than a Half-Hour to Convict Accused Serial Killer of Murdering Second Elderly Woman

Jurors on Friday took less than a half-hour to convict an accused serial killer of a second murder. In keeping with his M.O. in preying on elderly women, Billy Chemirmir, 49, followed Mary Brooks, 87, from a Walmart to her home in January 2018, authorities have said.

“We have accomplished what we set out to do,” the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. “There is no question that Billy Chemirmir will spend the rest of his life behind bars. We thank the family of Mary Brooks and the family of Mr. Chemirmir’s other alleged victims for putting their faith in this office to ensure justice was done. The pain and loss he has caused will never be erased, but we can all sleep better at night knowing he has, in effect, indeed received a death sentence. Billy Chemirmir will die in the state penitentiary.”

Jurors convicted him after 27 minutes of deliberating, said prosecutors.

He received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chemirmir has been charged with murdering 22 elderly women. His M.O. was to enter into their homes by posing as a maintenance or healthcare worker, kill the women and take their valuables.

He was arrested in 2018 after another woman, Mary Bartel, 91, survived him attacking her. She later died in 2020. Prosecutors used Brooks’ and Bartel’s experiences when putting Chemirmir on trial for murdering Lu Thi Harris, 81. He had Harris’ jewelry, keys, and even $2 bills she would give out as gifts, prosecutors said. He and Harris were both at the same Walmart hours before the murder on March 20, 2018. Prosecutors suggested he was there to track her, and that he blended in with the rest of the customers.

Jurors took less than an hour to convict him in Harris’ death. As in the Brooks case, he received an automatic sentence of life without parole.

“We are pleased with this verdict,” said Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot in April. “It is a just verdict and one the families of Lu Thi Harris, Mary Bartel, Mary Brooks, and others have been waiting for.”

