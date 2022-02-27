Louisiana Man Murdered His Wife But Failed Suicide Attempt When He Shot Himself in Chin: Police

A Louisiana man allegedly murdered his wife and attempted suicide, say police. James Cobb, 61, tried to take his own life by shooting himself in the chin but landed in surgery overnight, authorities said in a WAFB report. Now he faces claims he killed Veronica Cobb, 52, at their home in the city of New Roads.

The couple got into an argument before the killing Thursday night, said officers, who did not say what this might have been about. James Cobb was conscious when cops arrived, and he confessed, according to the official story.

A neighbor said the situation developed in a matter of minutes.

“I left to go to the store and it was like you see it right now, you know calm and everything. I must have stayed gone about 20 minutes,” Sherry Williams told the outlet. “I came back and found a whole crime scene going on, just that fast, just that fast. It’s so horrible, I’m numb.”

Veronica was a mother of three. Williams described her as always friendly.

James Cobb had threatened Veronica before, said the victim’s niece Neomi Belliazere. Even so, the couple was considering renewing their wedding vows.

Family said they never anticipated this murder happening.

“Every time, I was around him, he’d never…I’d never would have thought that he do nothing like this,” Belliazere said. “I just don’t understand, and I think that this is the problem with the kids…it’s just they don’t understand why. They don’t understand why he would do that.”

It is unclear if James Cobb has an attorney in this matter.

[Screenshot via WAFB]

