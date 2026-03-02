An Arkansas man allegedly told police that he shot his stepson to death because he got "tired" of him stealing his tools.

John E. Rich III, 68, was formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson, 38-year-old Richard Lease. Rich was arrested shortly after the shooting on the night of Jan. 7, which took place at the home in Booneville, Arkansas, where both men lived. According to court documents reviewed by Law&Crime, Rich and Lease had a verbal altercation that day, after which Lease retreated to his bedroom.

Rich then allegedly retrieved an AK-style firearm, walked up to Lease's bedroom, and flung the door open before firing several shots at the younger man.

In a Facebook post, the Logan County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the residence and found Lease deceased, with "several gunshot wounds." It was not clear who made the 911 call, but Rich was located at the residence along with a rifle. Rich was arrested without incident.

When police questioned Rich about the "conflict" he had with his stepson, he told them he was "tired of Richard stealing tools and money" from him, according to court documents. He further said that he was "just wanting him out" of the household.

More from Law&Crime: 'Did something stupid': Man shoots and kills 8-year-old stepson while attempting to 'look cool' by showing off guns, cops say

Police said Rich admitted to barging into his stepson's bedroom with a loaded rifle and shooting him multiple times.

Rich is currently in custody at the Logan County Detention Center, where he is being held on $1 million bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 6.