One minute after arriving at his restaurant job in Pennsylvania, a man punched his co-worker in the face because the suspect believed he was doing other employees' work, authorities claim.

McKinley Maurice Pace Jr., 35, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault by attempting to cause serious bodily injury or causing injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment by subjecting another person to physical contact, the Jeannette Police Department announced. The warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday.

The underlying incident occurred on March 27 at DeNunzio's Restaurant in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, which lies just east of Pittsburgh. Pace had just arrived at the job when he began complaining about doing other workers' jobs, a court document obtained by area ABC affiliate WTAE stated.

"I've had enough," Pace reportedly yelled, with one specific co-worker on his mind. "I'm going to punch him in the face."

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The other man responded, "I'm right here, you don't have to go upstairs," he later told authorities.

Pace allegedly hit the man in the face multiple times and then approached the co-worker's wife and hit her in the face, too. The general manager at the time said Pace had only been working for one minute when he launched the attack.

Police were called to the restaurant about a fight, but when they arrived, Pace was not there.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to contact the agency.

DeNunzio's Restaurant has several locations in the greater Pittsburgh area. Its Jeannette location says it is "known for its friendly service, warm atmosphere, and delicious Italian food."