A Washington state man shot two cousins dead at a teen's birthday party, telling cops "it was their fault" after he caught them "smiling at his girlfriend" and "making prolonged eye contact" with her, which he "perceived as flirting," police say.

Andres Carrasco-Sanchez, 49, of Kelso, is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and attempting to elude a police vehicle in connection with the shooting deaths of Cristian Segundo and Serjio Segundo.

An arrest affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate KATU says Carrasco-Sanchez told police investigators he was at a quinceañera — a party to celebrate a 15-year-old girl's birthday — on Saturday night when he saw the two victims "flirting" with his girlfriend.

Carrasco-Sanchez allegedly left the party, retrieved a gun from his home, then returned and opened fire on the Segundo cousins while they were outside.

"Andres explained he felt both victims and a third unidentified person had been making prolonged eye contact and smiling at his girlfriend … that he perceived as flirting," the affidavit states, according to KATU.

Asked what he thought about killing the two victims, Carrasco-Sanchez allegedly told police, "It was their fault, they started it."

The shooting unfolded at an Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers hall in Longview, according to cops. Carrasco-Sanchez allegedly fled after opening fire on the Segundos and was arrested following a police chase, during which he tried throwing the gun he used out his car window.

"They don't deserve this," said Cristian Segundo's girlfriend, Violeta, in an interview with local Fox affiliate KPTV. She said Cristian left the party with her earlier in the evening but he chose to return later that night.

"I don't know why he went back," Violeta told KPTV. "Why did he have to go back?"

Carrasco-Sanchez is being held without bond. He is due to appear in court Thursday.