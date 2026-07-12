A Utah couple originally charged with the murder of their 18-month-old daughter after they let the child languish alone for hours on end, keeping her in a crib littered with trash and remnants of food as she wasted away has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Carrie Marie Murray, 32, and Mitchell Chesnut Murray, 31, pleaded guilty to child abuse homicide and aggravated child abuse in the death of Ruby Marie Murray, according to local NBC affiliate KSL. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped the murder charge. They are set to be sentenced on Sept. 21. They face up to 15 years in prison for each charge.

According to probable cause statements reviewed by Law&Crime, Carrie Murray discovered her daughter "deceased in her crib" around 10:30 a.m. on March 19, 2025, at their home in Nibley, which is some 80 miles north of Salt Lake City.

She called 911 — but then apparently refused to perform lifesaving measures, despite being a registered nurse.

"Carrie informed Dispatch that she was a nurse and she believed the child to be beyond help," the probable cause statement for Carrie Murray said.

When police interviewed her, the mother seemed indifferent, telling investigators that her "biggest guess" is that her daughter died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), although she acknowledged that Ruby was "older than typical for a SIDS death," police said.

"It was her time I guess," Carrie Murray told police. She also reportedly said that she bore no responsibility for her daughter's death.

"I feel guilt really strong — I feel no guilt over this," she told investigators.

According to investigators who reviewed baby monitor footage, Ruby's living conditions were abysmal.

"[I]n the crib were several sippy cups and a large amount of pieces of Eggo-style waffle," the statement said. "The interior of the crib was very dirty with old pieces of food. Underneath the mattress was trash, wrappers, and more waffle particles."

Police noted that the room appeared to be kept at a temperature warmer than other parts of the house — 77 degrees — but that Ruby's body temperature was only 83 degrees, putting her at risk of hypothermia.

The parents acknowledged that they constantly played "loud rock and pop music" in Ruby's room by bands such as Green Day and Fall Out Boy that "appeared to interfere with her ability to sleep at times." They allegedly told investigators that Ruby was fed around three times per day, with occasional snacks, but that she had only eaten actual baby food once or twice, and most of the time she was given nothing but toasted waffles.

The girl was also apparently left alone for hours on end.

More from Law&Crime: Mom pummeled 'unwanted' 4-year-old adopted son who didn't even resist beatings because it was such a 'normal occurrence' until his death

"Review of the footage showed that [Ruby] was never removed from her crib on 3/18/2025," the probable cause statement said. "Mitchell placed a sippy cup and a waffle in the crib with [Ruby] at 1157 hours and again at 1829 hours. The total interaction Carrie, Mitchell, and L.M. had with [Ruby] on 3/18/2025 was 49 seconds."

"L.M." was identified in the statement as Carrie Murray's 4-year-old child.

Mitchell Murray reportedly told investigators that it was routine for Ruby to have what he called "crib days," or "days where [Ruby] remained in her crib all day while he worked." This happened once or twice a week.

During the four days before her death, investigators said the toddler was outside the crib for a total of six hours, and was only with another person in the room for less than 50 minutes. The statement noted that Ruby's diaper was not changed during the entire day before she died, and it was only changed six times during those four days.

Ruby was ultimately deemed to have died from "dehydration and undernutrition," with the parents "unreasonably subjecting [Ruby] to excessive heat, darkness, solitary confinement, or sleep deprivation."

Marisa Sarnoff contributed to this report