A Utah couple charged with the murder of their daughter allegedly let the baby languish alone for hours on end, keeping her in a crib littered with trash and remnants of food as she wasted away.

Carrie Marie Murray and Mitchell Chesnut Murray, both 31, are behind bars after being arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of 18-month-old Ruby Marie Murray. The parents have been charged with aggravated murder and aggravated child abuse.

According to probable cause statements reviewed by Law&Crime, Carrie Murray discovered her daughter "deceased in her crib" at around 10:30 a.m. on March 19.

She called 911 — but then apparently refused to perform lifesaving measures, despite being a registered nurse.

"Carrie informed Dispatch that she was a nurse and she believed the child to be beyond help," the probable cause statement for Carrie Murray said.

When police interviewed her, the mother seemed indifferent, telling investigators that her "biggest guess" is that her daughter died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), although she acknowledged that Ruby was "older than typical for a SIDS death," police said.

"It was her time I guess," Carrie Murray allegedly told police. She also reportedly said that she bore no responsibility for her daughter's demise.

"I feel guilt really strong — I feel no guilt over this," she allegedly told investigators.

According to investigators who reviewed baby monitor footage, Ruby's living conditions were practically abysmal.

"[I]n the crib were several sippy cups and a large amount of pieces of Eggo-style waffle," the statement said. "The interior of the crib was very dirty with old pieces of food. Underneath the mattress was trash, wrappers, and more waffle particles."

Police noted that the room appeared to be kept at a temperature warmer than other parts of the house — 77 degrees — but that Ruby's body temperature was only 83 degrees, putting her at risk of hypothermia.

The parents acknowledged that they constantly played "loud rock/pop music" in Ruby's room by bands such as Green Day and Fall Out Boy that "appeared to interfere with her ability to sleep at times." They allegedly told investigators that Ruby was fed around three times per day, with occasional snacks, but that she had only eaten actual baby food once or twice, and most of the time she was given nothing but toasted waffles.

The baby was also apparently left alone for hours on end.

"Review of the footage showed that [Ruby] was never removed from her crib on 3/18/2025," the probable cause statement said. "Mitchell placed a sippy cup and a waffle in the crib with [Ruby] at 1157 hours and again at 1829 hours. The total interaction Carrie, Mitchell, and L.M. had with [Ruby] on 3/18/2025 was 49 seconds."

"L.M." was identified in the statement as Carrie Murray's 4-year-old child.

Mitchell Murray reportedly told investigators that it was routine for Ruby to have what he called "crib days," or "days where [Ruby] remained in her crib all day while he worked." This allegedly happened once or twice a week.

Over the course of the four days prior to her death, investigators said the baby was outside of the crib for a total of six hours, and was only with another person in the room for less than 50 minutes. The statement noted that Ruby's diaper was not changed during the entire day before she died, and it was only changed six times during those four days.

Ruby was ultimately deemed to have died from "dehydration and undernutrition," with the parents "unreasonably subjecting [Ruby] to excessive heat, darkness, solitary confinement, or sleep deprivation."

Jail officials told Law&Crime on Thursday that the Murrays were being held without bond.