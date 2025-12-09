A Missouri man entered a residence he once shared with his ex-girlfriend and climbed into bed with her while she was sleeping, telling her "I'm home" before attacking and threatening to kill her, cops say.

Christopher Brayton, 31, is charged with domestic assault for two separate domestic violence incidents that occurred two days apart in October, according to court documents. He also has another case pending where he is charged with domestic assault based on two alleged incidents that occurred on June 17 and July 3.

"The victim of all of the domestic assaults is the same person," Jefferson County prosecutors wrote in a Nov. 9 request to deny Brayton bond.

Brayton appeared in court on Monday for the October incidents, which are detailed in a probable cause statement.

"Victim stated she was sleeping in her bed on the morning of 10/16/2025, and at approximately 8 a.m., she felt someone touch her and state, 'I'm home,'" the statement says. "Victim observed Christopher lying next to her."

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

Brayton's ex had gotten an order of protection against Brayton and kicked him out of the home they shared, according to police. He showed up that day and hid her cellphone so "she couldn't call 911," the probable cause statement says.

"He would not let her leave the bedroom for hours," police allege.

After some time passed, the ex managed to make a run for it, but Brayton allegedly "followed her" and began pushing and slapping the woman. He also threw her to the ground repeatedly as she tried to get into her car to leave, per cops.

"[Brayton] followed her and placed his feet in front of her and pushed her, causing her to fall to the ground," the probable cause statement says. "[The woman] stated she got back up, at which time Christopher grabbed her under her armpits and lifted her up and threw her to the ground. … Christopher then got on top of her while she was on her back and held one of her hands behind her back and placed his other hand around the front of her neck, causing her to not be able to breathe."

Brayton allegedly began "threatening to kill" the woman when police arrived on the scene, after the victim was able to find her phone and call 911. Brayton was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say he also attacked the woman on June 17 after waking up "in a manic mood" and arguing with her, according to a probable cause statement related to that separate case.

"Christopher grabbed her by the hair and punched her in the face with a closed fist four times before throwing her into a closet," the statement says. "[Brayton] claimed the victim refused to let him take his bipolar medication and repeatedly got in his face causing him to push her off him."

Brayton is currently out on bond awaiting his next court dates for both cases. He's due to appear on Jan. 5, 2026, for both.