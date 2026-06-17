An Indiana man allegedly beat a woman with a metal water bottle until her skull was exposed, strangled her and waterboarded her until she lost consciousness.

Justin H. Plummer, 44, faces two counts of rape while in possession of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, strangulation, intimidation and interference with reporting a crime, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded Friday to a hospital for a report of an injured woman. The subsequent investigation put Plummer behind bars on a $450,000 bond.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by local Fox affiliate WXIN, the victim told cops she and Plummer were arguing when he threw her to the ground and sat on her chest. He then allegedly wrapped both arms around her neck and began strangling her. He also waterboarded her when he placed a "rag-like object" over her face and poured water over her, causing her to lose her breath and go in and out of consciousness, the affidavit reportedly stated.

Plummer allegedly then began beating her on the head with a metal water bottle, causing a gash "deep enough to expose the skull," deputies reportedly noted. According to cops, he forced her to sit on the bathroom floor where he tried to close the wound with superglue. She also had bruising around her neck.

Plummer drank several glasses of vodka and cranberry juice, which eventually caused him to pass out, and the victim escaped to a neighbor's house for help.

The victim reportedly explained that Plummer had been abusive before, but this time was the "most severe." Cops arrested Plummer at his home.

Two days after the incident, the victim reported additional disturbing allegations about Plummer. She reportedly told a deputy that during the assault, he ordered her onto a couch. He then grabbed her by the back of the head and forced her to commit a sex act on him, the affidavit reportedly said.

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Plummer then told her to "clean herself up" and go to the kitchen to cook some food for him, per cops.

He allegedly said to her, "I would love to blow your head off, it would make me happy."

Plummer remains in the Fayette County Jail. His next court date is set for July 29.