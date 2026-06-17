An Idaho woman escaped into a neighbor's RV after a brutal three-day ordeal with a man who "beat her up" and strangled her repeatedly because he was mad she was cleaning and not paying attention to him, according to police.

At one point, German Zamora Valdez Jr., 43, allegedly hurled a "collapsible" table at the woman and "hit her in the face" with it, causing open wounds and swelling to her face, lips and eye, East Idaho News reports.

A police report obtained by the local news outlet says Valdez spent three days beating the victim and choking her after destroying her cellphone so she couldn't call anybody or capture video of her assault. The woman's purse was also allegedly taken and rifled through.

She told police that Valdez kept her inside a trailer they were staying in, according to East Idaho News. When the woman tried to exit the trailer to escape, Valdez allegedly "grabbed her by the neck and began striking her with his hands."

Police say Valdez tackled the woman and choked her until she "couldn't breathe." The victim allegedly tried to escape three more times, but Valdez tackled her repeatedly.

On the third attempt, the woman said she bit and scratched Valdez in self-defense and finally managed to flee into a neighbor's RV. Police were called, and Valdez was later located and arrested.

The victim told investigators that Valdez snatched her phone away after she filmed him abusing her, according to the police report. She tried to use a pair of pliers to defend herself at one point, but Valdez fought her off.

The woman said the alleged assaults started after Valdez got angry at her because she wanted to clean and he felt she wasn't paying attention to him.

Valdez is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, felony attempted strangulation and misdemeanor intentional destruction of a telecommunication line. If convicted, he could face up to 26 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25.