A man in western Pennsylvania has been found guilty of stabbing a 74-year-old man and throwing him down a flight of stairs out of "convenience."

Jasper Hilliard, 24, was convicted of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, possessing an instrument of crime with intent, and resisting arrest, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime. The case stretches back more than three years.

On June 3, Al Carlson was walking the streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when he said he passed by a man — Hilliard. "He turned and looked at me and says, 'I got you,' Carlson recounted to local CBS affiliate KDKA. "Then, he started slashing with the knife."

Carlson told local ABC affiliate WTAE: "He turned like he was gonna walk away from me, then he come back and got behind me again, and I didn't feel it, like I said, but I assumed he stabbed me again. Then he picked me up and threw me down the stairs, put me out of sight."

The older man was stabbed seven times in the neck, chest and stomach, authorities said. A neighbor found him and called 911.

The septuagenarian victim spent a week in a hospital's intensive care unit and another week in the trauma unit.

Officers with the Pittsburgh Police Department arrested Hilliard for the attack, an assault they deemed completely random, and they say he confessed to it. The defendant reportedly stated he went after the man after smoking a type of synthetic marijuana called K2, and he did so "out of convenience."

Hilliard also apparently lived in the area and was a neighbor of Carlson's. According to authorities, as Carlson fought for his life in the hospital, other area residents saw Hilliard back in the city, with the defendant's family obtaining the requisite money to get him out of jail.

More than three years later, Hilliard has been found guilty of the crimes. He is due to be sentenced in September.