An Arizona woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend late last week, authorities say.

“I just shot him and [expletive] left,” Lora Flores, 38, allegedly told the 911 dispatcher last Friday, according to court documents obtained by independent, Phoenix-based TV station KTVK.

She now stands accused of murder in the first degree.

The initial 911 call came around 2:30 p.m. on the day in question. Flores allegedly said she shot her boyfriend of seven years, Korey Wilson, 40, some 10 to 15 minutes prior to making the call.

According to law enforcement, Flores admitted that she owned the gun used to shoot Wilson and then said that she threw the weapon out the window of her car as she was driving – but that she was unsure of where, exactly, the firearm was tossed. At some point, Flores told the dispatcher that she was sharing too much information – but also sought to justify the shooting by relaying a domestic violence incident earlier that day, Phoenix-based Fox affiliate KSAZ reports.

“During the 911 call, Flores stated she said too much already, and she needed to call her attorney,” court documents obtained by the TV station allege. “Flores also indicated the victim put their hands on her today and ‘choked me the [expletive] out.'”

Officers with the Tempe Police Department arrived at the residence on Westchester Drive to find Wilson still alive – but with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but reportedly succumbed to his injuries roughly an hour later.

Law enforcement in Tempe say they were able to trace Flores using the phone used to call 911. The Chandler Police Department also received a call about Flores from her sister-in-law who reported that the defendant had been involved in a “domestic violence-related incident.” She was arrested at her brother’s home in Chandler, Arizona.

“Flores was transported to the Tempe Police headquarters to be interviewed,” court documents obtained by KSAZ say. Flores indicated she wished to speak with her attorney. Efforts were made to contact an attorney who her brother provided the name and number to, but the attorney was unable to be reached.”

According to investigators, the defendant had old bruises on her body that appeared to be in the process of healing – but police allegedly could not find any evidence of more recent injuries.

A survey of the ballistics on the scene of the crime allegedly did not avail the narrative advanced by Flores either.

“Based on finding two fired cartridge casings in different areas of the home, it appears this incident was not in the heat of an argument, but instead appeared to occur over a greater distance in the residence, thus showing an apparent intent consistent with premeditation, however brief, since there were multiple projectiles fired in two different locations of the residence,” a court document says.

Detectives also reportedly spoke with the defendant’s brother. He allegedly said that he and his wife had received text messages from Flores around noon on the day of the shooting asking them to pick her children up from school because she had been day drinking.

A friend of the victim, who has not been identified, identified the woman in the relationship as the physical and verbal abuser. Wilson recently told this friend that he was looking for a way to end his relationship with Flores, police say.

“The friend indicated the victim told them about Flores striking the victim with open hands and being verbally abusive towards the victim,” court documents allege.

Ominously, the victim allegedly recently told their friend that if they were found dead, it would be because Flores had shot him.

The defendant is being detained in the Maricopa County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]