A man in Florida has learned his fate for smashing into six children on a city sidewalk when he tried to pass a bus — killing three of them.

Sean Greer pleaded no contest to charges including three counts each of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, according to Broward County court records reviewed by Law&Crime. The crash killed three children — 6-year-old Andrea Fleming, 5-year-old Paris Jones, and 9-year-old Laziyah "Minnie" Stukes.

He has now been sentenced to 73 years in prison, local independent outlet WPLG reported.

On Dec. 27, 2021, at about 2:45 p.m., six children were walking on the sidewalk on the 2400 block of Powerline Road in Wilton Manors, Florida. The city is located just north of Fort Lauderdale.

At the same time, a 2009 gray Honda Accord was driving on the road and came across a Broward County Transit bus, which had stopped to drop off a passenger, per an affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime. As the bus pulled out and then tried to merge, the Honda driver — Greer — tried to pass it, nearly striking the vehicle.

Greer, who was 27 at the time, veered off the roadway and onto the sidewalk, hitting the six children. "After the crash occurred, the vehicle accelerated and fled the area," authorities said.

Andrea and Paris died shortly after the collision. Laziyah and another child were hospitalized in critical condition, and the following July, Laziyah died from her injuries.

Debris from the crash helped responding investigators determine what vehicle they were looking for. They tracked it down and noticed that the Accord's damage "was consistent with being involved in this crash and was also missing the front bumper," which was at the crash site, the court document stated.

Investigators then spoke with a witness, who said she was Greer's neighbor. The woman recounted that Greer had come home that afternoon and said, "I f—ed up, and my bumper came off and caused a crash."

Greer was then reportedly picked up by his mother, and he told the neighbor that "if the cops come by don't tell them whose car that is."

The following day, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office picked Greer up and interviewed him. He said he was driving home from Walmart "when he drove around a county bus" and hit a pole.

The defendant added that "he was on probation and didn't want to get in trouble, so he drove home." Authorities noted in the affidavit that Greer did not have a valid driver's license since it was suspended in 2016.

As Greer was sentenced in court this week, family members of the child victims reproached him for his actions.

"No one cares about your upbringing," Devera Stukes, Laziyah's mother, said during her victim impact statement, per the independent TV station. "Our children were not on Powerline Road but on the sidewalk."

The father of one of the surviving children walked out of the court proceeding, saying, "He almost killed my son."