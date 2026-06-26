A Tennessee man is behind bars for killing his father with a pocketknife before leading local police on a multistate chase, according to law enforcement in the Volunteer State.

Levi Carter, 37, stands accused of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Anthony Carter, 51.

The underlying incident occurred the night of June 8, at the Carter family residence on Hickory Street in Kingsport, a medium-sized city that is located roughly 30 miles northeast of Johnson City.

That night, the victim's wife said, Levi Carter came over and attacked his father before fleeing in a red Ford F-150, according to an affidavit obtained by Bristol-based NBC, The CW and Fox affiliate WCYB.

Early the next morning, the Kingsport Police Department issued a press release asking for the public's help in locating the defendant on a murder warrant while describing him as "armed and dangerous."

The son was arrested on June 10 in Church Hill, a small town located some 10 miles due east of Kingsport, police said.

Police say Levi Carter was voluble once caught, and he described an argument that set off the violence, according to a courtroom report by WCYB and Johnson City-based ABC and CBS affiliate WJHL.

The defendant's alleged confession was relayed by Kingsport Police Detective William Clare.

To hear Levi Carter tell it, Anthony Carter made one comment too many, so he stood up and stabbed the older man once, believing his father had been wounded in the stomach, Clare told the court.

"Initially, he said that they were arguing about father and son stuff," the detective said. "Eventually, he told me that his father wouldn't stop. Specifically, that they squabbled about father-son stuff. They were both sitting in chairs, and he was having some difficulties [with] his father. And his father said something that set him off, and he eventually stood up and stabbed him."

Clare said there were "essentially three crime scenes" due to a trail of blood leading from the basement to the inside of the house.

After being stabbed in the chest, the victim walked into the living room and told his wife, "Levi stabbed me," authorities allege.

During the ensuing investigation, officers chased the suspect across state lines — and back again — leading to a crashed police cruiser in Hawkins County, according to law enforcement.

The defendant was then interrogated for 32 minutes, Clare said. He said Levi Carter did not appear to be under the influence. When told about his father's death, the son allegedly replied: "Oh, boy."

"Sometimes we gotta do what we gotta do," Levi Carter allegedly told Clare, explaining why he stabbed his father.

On Thursday, Levi Carter appeared in court for the first time. His defense requested a bond reduction to $25,000, which was denied. He is being detained in the Sullivan County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Levi Carter is next slated to appear in court on Oct. 14.