A Tennessee woman is behind bars after stabbing her boyfriend with a large kitchen knife during an argument on the 4th of July, according to law enforcement in the Volunteer State.

Jasminne Lynn Thomas, 22, stands accused of one count each of attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated domestic assault, and aggravated burglary, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says.

On the day in question, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Village Garden Drive in Ooltewah – a small, census-designated place located roughly 20 miles northeast of Chattanooga.

Inside the house, authorities found a 33-year-old man bleeding heavily from a stab wound in his upper right thigh, according to an arrest report obtained by Chattanooga-based ABC and Fox affiliate WTVC and Chattanoogan.com.

The blood loss was so extensive and continuous that deputies had to affix a tourniquet to the area near the wound to stanch the bleeding until paramedics could arrive. The victim was then transported to Erlanger Baroness Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Detectives processed the scene of the crime and found blood in the living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and hallway, deputies said.

On the kitchen table, investigators found what they described as a stainless steel Cuisinart kitchen knife with a 9-inch blade. The knife appeared to have blood on the tip of the blade, the report says.

Detectives interviewed the victim's mother and the mother's boyfriend, who had gone to watch the fireworks in the nearby college town of Collegedale and arrived back home sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m.

The victim's mother said they found her son bleeding when they arrived – and that Thomas was still there, acting hysterical and saying, "I didn't stab him," according to the sheriff's office.

The victim, however, said his on-again, off-again girlfriend did, in fact, stab him. After that accusation, the defendant allegedly fled on foot before law enforcement arrived, the report says.

The victim's mother also relayed to investigators that deputies had been at the residence on June 28, in response to a domestic incident between her son and Thomas. Ultimately, the defendant was taken into custody on outstanding warrants and the victim's mother said she did not want that woman at her residence anymore.

But Thomas came back with the victim at around 8 p.m. that night, the victim himself admitted, according to the report. The victim said the pair "snuck into his mother's house" due to the recent ban after using controlled substances earlier in the day.

The victim went on to accuse Thomas of having recently used methamphetamine, authorities said. At some point, the couple began arguing and she began acting hysterically, complaining that he was "trafficking her," according to the report. The victim said the defendant then got physical with him and told him she was going to "stab him" as she grabbed the knife. As he tried to push her away, she allegedly stabbed him in the thigh.

Also in the kitchen, investigators found multiple marks in the drywall that looked consistent with the wall being stabbed, according to the sheriff's office. There were bloodstains there as well.

Thomas is being detained in the Hamilton County Jail with no bond.