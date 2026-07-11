When a man's longtime "bully" mocked him again, he pulled out a gun and shot the victim dead before stashing the weapon in his SUV and confessing to the crime, authorities in Tennessee say.

Marquillo Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in the death of Darrell Jones, the Memphis Police Department announced. The agency did not share the age of the victim.

On Wednesday, Kelly and Jones were in the area of the 4100 block of Barron Avenue in Memphis, according to an affidavit of complaint obtained by Law&Crime. Kelly said Jones "would ridicule and bully him" for a "period of years."

"The bullying culminated [in] the incident today where Kelly confessed to shooting Jones in anger after he had mocked him," the court document states.

Kelly is alleged to have pulled out a black Glock 19 pistol and shot Jones several times. The defendant then reportedly placed the gun in the center console of a white Ford Escape in the driveway on that block.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to the home and found Jones "unresponsive" and "suffering from several gunshot wounds." He died at the scene.

Seven silver 9 mm shell casings were also "found in a path leading toward a neighboring home," according to the charging document.

Authorities say 911 dispatchers received calls saying that the "suspect responsible" was outside a home on the block in question. The dispatchers were given a description of the suspect, and investigators found the Glock 19 pistol, which was loaded with ammunition that "matched the appearance" and caliber of the casings found at the crime scene, police said.

Officers arrested Kelly and interviewed him. He explained his relationship with Jones and "confessed" to shooting him after the most recent apparent instance of mocking, according to the affidavit.

The defendant allegedly also "gave specific details which were corroborated with evidence found on the scene," police said.

Kelly is being detained in the Shelby County Jail; he has a bond hearing scheduled for Monday.