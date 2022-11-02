‘I Cut Her Neck Off’: Las Vegas Woman Accused of Matter-of-Factly Confessing to Breaking a Table on Mom’s Head and Murdering Her

A 28-year-old Nevada woman made headlines months ago when she claimed she was arrested for being “so good-looking.” Now she’s accused of calling 911 and confessing to murdering her mother inside of their Las Vegas home last week.

In newly released audio obtained Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS-TV, an individual identified as Hend Bustami can be heard requesting medical assistance matter-of-factly and calmly saying she “murdered” her mother.

The call came in to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department emergency dispatch center at approximately 2:34 a.m. last Wednesday, according to a press release.

“Do you need police, fire, or medical?” the 911 dispatcher says in the brief audio clip.

“Uh, medical,” the woman said to be Bustami responds, adding, “I think I killed my mommy.”

The dispatcher then asks the caller for her address, which the caller provides, before questioning her about her mother.

“Why do you think you killed your mom?” the dispatcher asks.

“Because I did. I murdered her,” the caller replies.

“How did you do that?” asks the dispatcher.

“I broke the table on her head and I broke it,” the caller appears to say, though some parts of the audio are difficult to decipher.

When asked where she was calling from, the caller tells the dispatcher that she is still at her mother’s home, and again offers to provide the dispatcher with the address before they return to the topic of killing her mother.

“Okay, what did you do to her? the dispatcher asks.

“I killed her,” the caller says, maintaining a monotone voice throughout the back-and-forth.

“How did you kill her, you said something about a table?” says the dispatcher.

“I broke the table on her head. I broke the table on her head and I cut her neck off,” the caller responds.

“And you cut what?” the dispatcher asks.

“Her neck off,” the caller replies.

The call ends shortly after.

Upon arriving at the home located on June Flower Drive, first responders entered the home and found an unresponsive adult female who appeared to have sustained “multiple lacerations,” according to the press release. Medical personnel dispatched to the address pronounced the victim dead at the scene. She was later identified as 61-year-old Afaf Hussanen.

Investigators with the department’s Homicide Section said evidence indicates that the victim “was involved in a verbal dispute with her daughter, later identified as 28-year-old Hend Bustami,” just before she sustained her fatal injuries. Authorities said Bustami killed her mother, fled the scene and left the state.

Not long after the victim’s body was discovered, investigators said, officers with the Barstow Police Department and the California Highway Patrol located and detained Bustami in California. When authorities enacted a traffic stop, they said that Bustami was “covered in blood” and again admitted to killing her mother, according to a report from KLAS.

While speaking with investigators, Bustami reportedly said that she and her mother were fighting and Bustami allegedly stabbed the older woman with “shards of glass.”

As previously reported by Law&Crime, Bustami on Aug. 31 was arrested in Harry Reid International Airport and charged with violating airport conduct.

According to a report from Los Angeles CW affiliate KTLA, police were called to the airport in regards to an adult female who left a Chili’s restaurant without paying her bill.

“[O]fficers working D gates were notified by TSA that [a] female matching that description was observed sleeping near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations,” a probable cause affidavit obtained by the station reportedly said.

Bustami was later located near the baggage claim area where she was allegedly “belligerent with officers, saying she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,” per the report. While being placed under arrest, Bustami allegedly said that “she was going to spit on all [the officers] and that officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good-looking,” police reportedly wrote.

Bustami is currently being held in the San Bernadino County West Valley Detention Center on the charge of being a fugitive from justice, jail records show. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday and is awaiting extradition back to Nevada where authorities say she will be charged with open murder in her mother’s death.

Listen to the 911 call below:

