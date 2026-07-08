A home in Pennsylvania that had initially been the target of a federal search warrant was allegedly hiding something horrid behind its doors.

According to reporting by local ABC affiliate WPVI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation showed up at a home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to execute a search warrant related to alleged terroristic threats against the White House. When FBI agents got inside, they found the people they were looking for — 43-year-old Thomas Bach and 44-year-old Megan Bach — along with two children living in deplorable conditions. WPVI reported that according to FBI sources, the home was filled with dozens of animals, had no running water, and was littered with garbage.

The children, a 5-year-old girl and an 8-month-old baby girl, were allegedly found with bruises and bug bites.

Thomas Bach and Megan Bach were both taken into custody at the scene. The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and are in the care of the state's Department of Human Services.

One neighbor who spoke to WPVI off-camera said she did not even know there were children in the house.

A powerful stench emanating from the house — detectable from the street — apparently prompted federal agents to call a hazmat team. Neighbor Vex Holmquist told WPVI, "Horrible stench every time you walked… I could smell it from across the street."

WPVI reported that animal control removed about 40 living cats and a dog before the house was boarded up.

Authorities said the house was littered with garbage and feces and infested with fleas.

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According to WPVI, FBI agents — who were at the house to search for evidence in connection with alleged threats to the White House — were seen removing several firearms, including a rifle, from the home.

Thomas Bach and Megan Bach both face charges of endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. Thomas Bach also faces charges of conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, and making, repairing, selling, or possessing an offensive weapon. He has a court hearing scheduled for July 20.

The federal investigation is ongoing.