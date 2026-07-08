A 44-year-old Kentucky man allegedly crashed his Ford Mustang into a creek after a night of drinking at a bowling alley, causing his 15-year-old son to drown.

David Rhodes is facing charges of vehicular homicide, assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in the death of his son, Ethan Rhodes.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on June 27 near the 860 block of Bewley Hollow Road in Elizabethtown, some 45 miles south of Louisville, according to Kentucky State Police. Heavy rainfall and flooding had affected the area, troopers said.

Rhodes was driving on Bewley Hollow Road when he lost control of his car, according to cops. The Mustang left the road and overturned in a flooded creek, trapping Rhodes, Ethan and another juvenile inside.

Emergency crews pulled Rhodes and the two kids from the vehicle and rushed them to the hospital, local ABC affiliate WHAS reported. Ethan died, while the other juvenile reportedly suffered head trauma. Rhodes was released from the hospital, according to WHAS.

Rhodes later told troopers that his son begged for help and asked what they should do as water filled the car. He told his son he "did not know, he was drowning too," according to an arrest citation obtained by WHAS.

The defendant reportedly said they were coming from a bowling alley where he had "a few beers." He went on to say he was drinking from a pitcher, the citation stated. Cops noted his slurred speech and glassy eyes.

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He reportedly had a BAC of 0.141, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Officers arrested Rhodes and took him to the Hardin County Jail, where he remains on a $250,000 bond. His next court date was not immediately available.