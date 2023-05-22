Officers claim a man killed his wife, his parents-in-law, and three of the family dogs in what he promised was going to be a “murder-suicide.” But the defendant, Jeremy Bailey, 34, is alive and in the custody of the Davis County Jail in Utah.

Bailey told police he would rather be executed than serve life in prison, and he asked if a firing squad was still available as an option for the death penalty, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KTVX.

“MASSACRE SUICIDE,” stated a Facebook post made Friday morning by an account under the name of the defendant’s wife, Anastasia Stevens, 36. “Jeremy Bailey JUST KILLED EVERYONE Becky Stevens Don Stevens AND 3 OF THE 4 DOGS 1832 EAST GENTILE STREET LAYTON.”

Police identified Anastasia Stevens’ parents as her stepmother, Becky Stevens, 61, and father Donald Stevens, 73.

The Layton Police Department said that their dispatch got a call Friday at 9:45 a.m. from a man later identified as Bailey saying he just killed his wife and in-laws.

“There will be a murder-suicide,” the defendant said in the reported probable cause affidavit. He allegedly gave his address during the call.

According to cops, he told them multiple times on the phone that the victims were already dead. He allegedly claimed to kill them about 20 minutes before.

Cops responded to the home at 1832 E. Gentile St.

Bailey called again when cops arrived, and he told authorities he was stepping out to be arrested, according to the affidavit. He followed police commands and was arrested without incident.

“The man remained on the phone with dispatchers, and was instructed to exit the home where he was taken into custody,” police said.

Bailey told cops he put his guns in a friend’s garage because he was “thinking of doing this a few days ago,” according to the affidavit.

“I can’t believe I did it,” he allegedly said in what cops described as an “excited” manner.

Cops discovered the slain people and dogs in different parts of the house. Anastasia Stevens and her parents were each in different rooms upstairs. Police said Bailey and his wife lived at the home where the murders happened. Becky and Donald Stevens were visiting from Nevada.

Bailey is charged with three counts each of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

“In addition to the three victims, three of the family’s dogs had also been killed,” police wrote. “A motive for these crimes has not been determined yet, and the cause of death is still being investigated.”

