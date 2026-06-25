An Idaho woman is out on bond after police say she went to another woman's house and attacked her with a broken beer bottle.

Leandra Jo Thorpe, 31, was charged with aggravated battery in connection with an incident that happened at another woman's home in Chubbuck, Idaho. According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, police were called to the home by the other woman around 3 a.m. on June 20. When officers from the Chubbuck Police Department arrived, they found Thorpe being pinned to the ground by a man. Both Thorpe and the other woman had cuts to their arms.

Police said the other woman, whose relationship with Thorpe was not immediately made clear, told them that Thorpe showed up at her house and refused to leave. After the man let Thorpe go, police detained her, and the other woman told officers that Thorpe had allegedly attacked her.

While the woman received medical attention from EMTs at the scene, police asked her about what happened leading up to the alleged altercation. According to court documents, the woman said Thorpe came to her house uninvited and started complaining about the cleanliness of her home. When Thorpe brought up the woman's children, the woman told Thorpe to leave, but she refused.

According to court documents, the woman said this was when the argument turned physical. When the woman tried to call 911, Thorpe allegedly grabbed the phone out of her hands. Thorpe then allegedly struck the woman in the head before reaching for a bottle of Corona beer. The woman told police that Thorpe broke the bottle and allegedly started slashing at her with it.

The woman told police that she shielded herself, but never retaliated against Thorpe, who allegedly cut the woman's arms with the broken glass bottle. Police said the woman had cuts to her hands and wrists. Following the alleged attack with the bottle, the woman said Thorpe allegedly continued to punch her until the man in the house could pin her down.

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When police read Thorpe her rights and asked her what happened, she said she was upset by the condition of the home and claimed that the woman she allegedly attacked was spreading lies about her. Thorpe denied using the broken bottle as a weapon. According to police, Thorpe said, "This all happened because I asked one question."

Thorpe was charged with aggravated battery and destruction of a telecommunication instrument, a misdemeanor. She was booked into the Bannock County Jail and posted $10,000 bond on Tuesday, according to the Idaho State Journal. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 2.