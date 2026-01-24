A South Carolina man is behind bars after killing a man he found inside his estranged wife's apartment, Palmetto State law enforcement says.

Thomas J. Anderson, 35, stands accused of one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the death of 29-year-old Oscar David Barrios Mazariegos, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred earlier this week at an apartment complex on Palmetto Lane in Anderson, a small city located some 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

During the early morning hours, around 4 a.m., the defendant arrived at his wife's residence and found Mazariegos there with her, according to Anderson County Sheriff's Office sources cited by Greenville-based NBC affiliate WYFF.

Mazariegos tried to extricate himself from the situation once the woman's estranged husband arrived — but did not get too far because Anderson followed him, according to law enforcement.

The victim was ultimately unable to leave the area and was found shot to death inside his own vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Mazariegos was shot multiple times, the county coroner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Deputies arrived at around 4:20 a.m. in response to reports of shots fired. Law enforcement initially described the crime as domestic in nature, according to WYFF. The defendant was taken into custody by 11 a.m. that same day.

Anderson appeared before a judge on Friday and was denied bond, according to a courtroom report by Greenville-based Fox affiliate WHNS.

The defendant is being detained in the Anderson County Detention Center.