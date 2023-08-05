Husband charged with murdering missing mom of 4 who disappeared after dinner with her mother and children

When 30-year-old Imani Roberson left her mother’s home after dinner on July 16, it was the last time either woman saw each other. Now deputies in Rockdale County, Georgia, said her husband, Donell Anderson is responsible for her disappearance and death.

Authorities arrested Anderson on murder charges Friday night, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said in a press conference Saturday. The investigation is ongoing. Levett promised another arrest, but he did not release details on any other suspects.

“It’s not the news that we wanted, but I’m happy that we can hold them accountable,” Roberson’s father Ronald Acklin said, as his voice cracked with sadness.

Roberson had dinner with her four children, and her mother, Clarine Andujar-White that July 16. The two older children stayed behind and Roberson took her 1-month-old and 3-year-old home.

She and Andujar-White communicated daily, so it was unusual when she did not reach out to her mother to see how the older children were doing, according to the sheriff.

Andujar-White went to her daughter’s home the next day. No one was there, so she reported Roberson missing.

The two younger children were later found safe, but authorities have not released details about where and when they were recovered.

Earlier this week, police located Roberson’s car, a white Mazda SUV, 30 miles from where she was last seen. The car was burned from the inside out and there was no sign of Roberson, WSB reported.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Roberson’s home and blood was found, the station reported.

Eventually, investigators discovered an unidentified body they believe is Roberson because it matches the missing mom’s description, including her tattoos, the sheriff says. Police have not revealed where the body was found or how the victim was killed.

Law enforcement arrested Anderson at an apartment in Atlanta on Friday, reportedly with the help of a SWAT team. He is charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, the sheriff said. Levett told reporters there could be more charges.

He called on anyone with information on the case to have compassion for the family and step forward. The sheriff warned that anyone who withheld information may get in trouble for keeping silent.

“We thank you for your continued prayers and support as we work to care for Imani’s beautiful boys without a mother,” Andujar-White said, distraught over what happened to her daughter.

