Hospital CEO’s Husband Shot Her and Then Himself in Murder-Suicide: Police

A man shot his wife and then himself in a murder-suicide on Wednesday, police said. The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the victim as Maria Cristina Jimenez, 61, the CEO of Coral Gables Hospital, according to WPLG. Cops named the suspect as Antonio Mazzorana, 62.

Officers reportedly said they responded Wednesday at around 11:45 a.m. The home was at the 5700 block of Southwest 34th Street in the Schenley Park neighborhood of Miami, Florida. Police did not suggest a motive.

Mazzarona’s younger brother Ivan voiced shock to CBS4.

“I was very surprised,” he said. “I could not believe what I was hearing but my mind took me to a place that is sad beyond all comprehension. My brother was a hard-working person. He was very busy and very successful. His wife was also a very successful person. It really comes as a shock.”

He said he did not see his brother being depressed.

“I know he had some issues with his job, the contract he was working on coming to an end, but he did not have any financial problems,” he reportedly said.

He spoke warmly of his sister-in-law.

“Cristina was a lovely soul,” he said. “She was friendly to everyone she met and was very knowledgeable and respected by her peers. I just did not see any issues with them. It is very difficult. Another family is hurting.”

Jimenez was promoted to Coral Gables Hospital CEO from the position of chief operating officer, according to South Florida Hospital News. Her career spanned more than three decades.

From Coral Gables Hospital in November 1, 2019:

#congratulations to @coralgableshospital CEO Cristina Jimenez for being honored during @miamidadehaab Hispanic Advocate of the Year Award luncheon today @biltmorehotel in @cityofcoralgables! Nominated by District 6 Vice Chairwoman Rebeca Sosa @rebecasosad6 the award recognizes Ms. Jimenez’s tireless efforts to improve quality of life, health, and safety for #hispanics in our #community. Congratulations to all nominees; it’s a privilege to be in such great company. Thanks @miamidadecounty @miamidadehaab and @miamidadebcc for putting together a wonderful event and for your dedication. #haab #healthcareadministration

