A Georgia security guard died in a shooting outside a bar while breaking up a fight between a man and a woman after the establishment had closed for the night, according to authorities.

Daniel Di Vonne Parsons, 25, is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the death of 28-year-old Jordan Alexander Jones.

Cops in Ackworth, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, responded shortly after 2:40 a.m. to Saddlebar, located at 5160 Cowan Road, for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators learned Jones, who was working security at the bar, was breaking up a fight between Parsons and a woman. Parsons then grabbed a gun and shot Jones, police said.

Cops said they found Parsons walking nearby and arrested him.

Jones' uncle, Edward Jones, provided more details about the alleged incident in an interview with local ABC affiliate WSB. He said his nephew intervened after he saw Parsons assaulting a woman.

"Jordan being who Jordan is, you know, he sees something going on wrong, you know, he's not gonna just let it happen, watch others on while they tape it," the uncle said. "So he stepped in, and just said, you know, he was not violent with the guy, you know? He simply grabbed him, an old bear hug, and put him to the side."

The bar said in a statement on social media that the victim "courageously intervened and stepped in to stop the assault, protecting the woman and de-escalating the situation." After the fight was over, Parsons allegedly grabbed a gun and shot the victim in the back.

"Our entire Saddlebar team is grieving the loss of a brave individual who put himself in harm's way to protect someone else. His courage and selflessness will not be forgotten," the bar's statement said.

Jordan Jones graduated from Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville. He later returned to be a substitute teacher and football coach, according to the school.

"Jordan was a proud Bear who made a lasting impact on our program as both a student-athlete and later as a coach. After continuing his career at the University of West Alabama, he returned home to give back to the program he loved," the school said in an Instagram post. "Jordan was a leader on and off the field and a tremendous role model for our student-athletes. His legacy will live on in the lives he impacted."

More from Law&Crime: 'He would do it again': Man claims self-defense after shooting ex-wife's boyfriend in the head with 'assault rifle,' police say

Dijon Joseph, a friend and former high school teammate, spoke about Jones' character in an interview with local Fox affiliate WAGA.

"He was somebody who always brought everybody in. He's that big brother figure that always has his arm around you," Joseph told the outlet.

Parsons is in the Cobb County Jail without bond. His next court date has not been listed.