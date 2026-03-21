A man in Michigan shot his girlfriend in the back of the head in front of her children and then gave them candy before he left, authorities say.

Zachary Fuqua, 39, has been charged with second-degree murder, Macomb County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

He is accused of killing 38-year-old Erika Sanders on Tuesday, according to Detroit-based NBC affiliate WDIV.

In the days before the shooting, Fuqua's social media reportedly suggested he was struggling with something. "Going out with a bang," reads a post from his Facebook account dated March 14.

Three days later, Sanders was at her home on Sterling Street in Warren, located about 20 miles north of Detroit. Three of her four children were with her, authorities said.

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At about 5:30 p.m., Fuqua allegedly shot Sanders in the back of her head in front of her kids. He fled the home, but not before acknowledging the children present, according to authorities.

"The defendant had no qualms with shooting his significant other in the back of the head in the presence of three minor children," Jonathan Mycek, Assistant Macomb County prosecutor, said, according to a WDIV recording of court proceedings. "As he left the house, he gave the children candy, saying, 'Here y'all babies go.'"

Police reportedly arrived at the home to find Sanders lying face down. Officers caught up with Fuqua nearby and arrested him.

A judge ordered the defendant to be held in the Macomb County Jail with no bond. He is scheduled to return to court on April 1.