A Maryland paramedic is accused of putting his bodily fluids on materials in public buildings in an attempt to gain an online following.

Christopher M. Carroll, 36, faces 20 counts of misdemeanor causing someone to ingest bodily fluid, as well as three counts of malicious destruction of property, according to Baltimore County court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

He has a plea hearing scheduled for Aug. 21. Regional NBC affiliate WBAL reported that he has been offered a plea deal and that the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said it's seeking a maximum sentence of 30 years with all but 20 years suspended on several counts of causing someone to ingest bodily fluid.

Baltimore County authorities say that they began investigating in November 2025 after detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department got reports that Carroll "had tampered with and contaminated items that were later consumed." They said they discovered "video evidence depicting and/or suggesting conduct that resulted in individuals unknowingly coming into contact with, or ingesting, Carroll's bodily fluids."

Court documents obtained by the local TV station share more details about the allegations. Carroll allegedly "urinated" on ice in an ice maker, "wiped [himself] on a scoop, and used the scoop to mix the urine throughout the ice in the icemaker before making a thumbs up gesture to the camera."

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The defendant is accused of doing this at the Baltimore County Public Safety Building in Towson, Maryland, and at a fire station in Pikesville. He reportedly also contaminated an orange juice carton, a pot of chili, hand soap, lip balm, a can of vegetables, an air conditioner vent, and a can of room spray.

Carroll apparently recorded himself doing these things, and then he posted the videos online to obtain subscribers and charge them $7 a month.

He was arrested in February and booked without bond in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

If Carroll does not accept the plea agreement, he is scheduled to go to trial in October.