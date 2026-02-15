An Ohio man says he shot his girlfriend dead because he thought she was cheating on him, telling a police dispatcher in a 911 call that she "got what she deserved" and he wasn't "going out" without a "fight," according to court documents.

Jayme Rogers, 34, is facing murder and other felony charges for allegedly killing his 33-year-old girlfriend Jaime Dick early Tuesday, according to online court records.

Dick, who was a mother of two, was found dead in her running car by the woman's home in Dayton around 2 a.m., an arrest affidavit obtained by local CBS affiliate WHIO says. Rogers called 911 himself to report her death, admitting that he shot Dick three times because she was unfaithful to him, the affidavit alleges.

"Get here quick, someone is shot," Rogers said at the start of the 911 call, according to police. "[Dick] got what she deserved," he allegedly told the dispatcher, adding that he wasn't "going out without a (expletive) fight," the Dayton Daily News reports, citing court documents.

When police showed up, Rogers walked out of a residence and repeatedly admitted to shooting Dick. Investigators allegedly found bullet casings on the street near Dick's vehicle and on the sidewalk next to it; the passenger window was shot.

Rogers was taken into custody and charged with murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises. His bond was set at $1 million and his next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 20.

An obituary for Dick says she is survived by her two children.

"Jaime will be remembered as a loving mom, a devoted daughter, and the very best sister a family could ever ask for," the obit says. "She was a beautiful soul in every sense of the word, inside and out, whose kindness, strength, and unwavering love left a lasting mark on everyone who knew her."