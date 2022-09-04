‘Gold Standard’ Las Vegas Reporter Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

Police say a veteran reporter was found stabbed to death outside his home. Jeff German, 69, worked a distinguished, decades-long career, ending with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said about German’s passing, according to the outlet. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

Cops with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reportedly said that they responded to the 7200 block of Bronze Circle around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. A persona called 911, saying their neighbor was dead on the side of the victim’s house, said Metropolitan Police Capt. Dori Koren.

Police did not name a suspect, but said they think he was in an altercation with someone on late morning Friday. That resulted in the fatal stabbing.

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” Koren told the Review-Journal.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We do have some leads,” Koren said. “We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding.”

Police said they think this is an isolated incident. There is no threat to the public, they said.

“LVMPD enacted its major case protocol Saturday in the homicide investigation,” cops said. “This brings together a variety of resources to maximize the investigative effort and apply a sense of urgency to the apprehension of the suspect.”

German covered subjects ranging from government to courts and organized crime. He spent two decades at The Las Vegas Sun as a columnist and reporter before joining the Review-Journal in 2010.

“He was a hard news guy,” author Cathy Scott, who used to work with German at the Sun, told the Review-Journal. “He worked hard and had tons of sources…a dyed-in-the-wool newsman. That’s who he was. He was dedicated to the craft.”

Colleagues on social media mourned losing him. From Review-Journal publisher and editor J. Keith Moyer:

I’m still numb and profoundly sad this morning over the killing of our friend and colleague @reviewjournal investigative reporter @JGermanRJ. What a reportorial force Jeff was. His work for the RJ and earlier for @LasVegasSun made our city a better place to live. So senseless. — Keith Moyer (@KMoyer) September 4, 2022

From Cook:

There are no words for a loss like this. The @reviewjournal newsroom has been through a lot in recent years. Nothing harder than this. Great reporter, better man. RIP @JGermanRJ https://t.co/fGfjTz3Mv1 — Glenn Cook (@Glenn_CookNV) September 4, 2022

From Review-Journal investigative reporter Arthur Kane:

The first big project I did for the RJ was on LVCVA and it was Jeff’s idea from the start. The stories on Fiore’s campaign spending he dug up. Im at a loss for how this could happen.https://t.co/Rw9hN1fiG5 — Art Kane (@ArthurMKane) September 4, 2022

From Review-Journal Assistant Managing Editor Rhonda Prast:

.@JGermanRJ was very proud of the work he did on his Mobbed Up podcast last year. It showcases decades of superb reporting skills. Take a listen as you think of Jeff today. https://t.co/CNB7zOHdEn — Rhonda Prast (@prast24) September 4, 2022

“Shocked to learn of the death of longtime Las Vegas reporter Jeff German,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “This was a senseless act of violence. Loss of life in this manner is always shocking and must stop. We will be closely following the police investigation.”

[Screenshot via Nevada Newsmakers]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]