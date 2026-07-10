The body of a Georgia man was found in a reservoir, and now three people have been arrested in connection with his death, including his girlfriend.

The remains of Jamal Parker, 37, were found on May 15 in Douglas County's Dog River Reservoir, and took a month to be identified. On June 16, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced that it arrested Brittany Baker, 43, and Mario Barber, 46, in connection with Parker's death. Both were charged with murder. Nearly one month later, the sheriff's office announced the arrest of 35-year-old Ambria Boyd.

Boyd, as local ABC affiliate WSB reported, was Parker's girlfriend. She is also charged with murder, along with making false statements and obstructing or hindering law enforcement.

According to warrants reviewed by Law&Crime, Boyd allegedly approached police and claimed that she had information about Parker's killer. Police said Boyd told them she heard from an "unknown caller," who gave her the name and address of a purported suspect.

That name, police said, was false. Boyd admitted to police that she was friends with the real suspect and that she and the suspect were with Parker "a few hours" before investigators believed Parker was murdered. Boyd also allegedly hid from police the fact that she had been living with the suspect.

In another warrant on the murder charge, police said Boyd was a "party to a crime" that ended Parker's life.

Police have not made available the name of the prime suspect in Parker's death, nor have they provided details on the victim's relationship with Baker and Barber.

More from Law&Crime: Man arrested for barrel murder after he 'consistently referred' to the victim 'in the past tense': Sheriff

All three suspects are being held at the Douglas County Jail without bond. Their next court dates were not available.