A 41-year-old Ohio mother who was previously incarcerated in connection with the death of one of her children will return to prison after admitting she was responsible for the death of a second child more than a decade later.

Krystal D. Krause appeared in Lake County Court Thursday and formally pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide and one count of endangering children in the 2023 death of her 2-month-old son, identified in court documents as "DK," records show.

Krause was previously convicted in the 2009 drowning of her 3-year-old son.

During the change-of-plea hearing, prosecutors reportedly revealed DK's cause of death for the first time, telling the court that DK suffocated after Krause placed him in an unsafe sleep environment despite having been warned multiple times by doctors and other caregivers about proper infant sleep practices, Shaker Heights, Ohio, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

A recently unsealed indictment alleged Krause, acting as the child's parent, "recklessly" created a "substantial risk" to the infant's health and safety by violating her duty of care and ultimately causing his death.

Officers with the Wickliffe Police Department on Nov. 15, 2023, responded to the family's home on Ridge Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive infant, Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC reported. First responders found the 2-month-old boy face down atop Krause's bed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, the case was presented to a Lake County grand jury, which returned the indictment in April, court records show.

The guilty plea marks the second time Krause has been convicted in the death of one of her children.

Court records show Krause was indicted in Summit County in 2009 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering following the death of her 3-year-old son.

According to WKYC's reporting on that earlier case, investigators said the boy drowned after wandering outside and falling into a swimming pool while Krause was inside the home. She told police she had gone to the bathroom for about 10 minutes while the child was playing in the living room before discovering what had happened.

Under a plea agreement, the involuntary manslaughter charge was reduced to reckless homicide, and she pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and child endangering before receiving a two-year prison sentence.

Records show Krause was arrested April 9 in the current case after the grand jury returned the indictment two days earlier. She initially pleaded not guilty before changing her plea Thursday. She is represented by the Lake County Public Defender's Office.

Krause is scheduled to appear for her sentencing hearing on Aug. 13, according to court records. Court records indicate she is facing between 18 months and six years in prison along with a fine of up to $20,000.