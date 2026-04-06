A Florida man who stopped along the highway to aid a motorist who had crashed his vehicle ended up being assaulted before the suspect then turned his sights on law enforcement, cops say.

Daniel Coman, 44, stands accused of battery, criminal mischief and battery on a law enforcement officer. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded shortly before 10 a.m. March 30 to a vehicle crash on State Road 429 near Seidel Road in Winter Garden, an Orlando suburb.

When deputies arrived, they saw a white Lexus crashed into a guardrail. There was also another man, Hans Hamilton, standing near a Tesla. Hamilton alleged that Coman attacked him when he tried to help.

Coman was "visibly angry and agitated," according to the affidavit.

"Daniel was yelling at Hans and calling him a p—," the affidavit stated. "I yelled for Daniel to stop so I could assist him and he yelled for me to shut up and get the f— away from him. Daniel yelled for me to get the f— away right now and stood up towards me in an angry and aggressive manner."

The suspect allegedly tried to shove and punch the deputy. The deputy then slammed Coman to the ground to arrest him, but he allegedly kept resisting. Hamilton and another witness helped put Coman into handcuffs. As the deputy took Coman to his car, the suspect allegedly grabbed another cop in the groin and started kicking a third law enforcement officer.

Hamilton explained he was driving by when he saw the crashed Lexus and pulled over to see if he could help. The victim said Coman hopped onto the hood of his Tesla and started banging and stomping his feet, per cops. Coman then allegedly attacked Hamilton, striking him at least 15 times. Hamilton complained of "extreme pain" to his side and also suffered from lacerations and bruising to his face.

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The Tesla had a busted windshield and dents on the hood and roof, per cops.

Hamilton spoke with local Fox affiliate WOFL about the attack.

Coman yelled "I'm going to kill you! I'm going to kill you! And I believed him," Hamilton told the outlet. "His eyes were demonic, like a monster."

Hamilton felt scared for his life.

"I fought with everything I had … everything I had to make sure that I was not going to see the roadside for my last view," he said.

The suspect remained in the Orange County Jail on a $5,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.