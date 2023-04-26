Former haunted house manager repeatedly raped 14-year-old girl at the attraction and in baseball dugout: Police

A 26-year-old former haunted house manager in Pennsylvania is facing three dozen felony charges for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl who worked at the attraction several times in 2021. Kip Lynn Kolesar Jr. was taken into custody last week and charged with 12 counts of rape by forcible compulsion, 12 counts of statutory sexual assault, and 12 counts of aggravated indecent exposure, all felonies, courts records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Clearfield Progress News, authorities say that Kolesar sexually assaulted the juvenile victim — whose name has not been released — at multiple locations in the Clearfield area.

One such location was reportedly the Expo II building at the Clearfield County Driving Park where Kolesar was the manager of the “Max’s Revenge Haunted Attraction” in October 2021. The 14-year-old victim worked at the attraction during the fall and summer of 2021 when all of the sexual assaults are alleged to have occurred, Johnstown NBC affiliate WJAC-TV reported.

Other locations where Kolesar allegedly raped the teen include the dugout of a baseball field in West Decatur and in a car on the side of a lightly trafficked road in Rush Township.

Investigators say that the first and most frequented place where Kolesar allegedly sexually assaulted the victim was on the side of Coaldale Road, a dirt road surrounded by woods in Centre County, about 130 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. The victim claimed that she was raped in that location 10 separate times, the report states.

Authorities have also alleged that while Kolesar was overseeing the haunted house, he supplied multiple juveniles who worked at the attraction with alcohol on numerous occasions. Kolesar was 25 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

Kolesar was taken into custody by troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police and processed at the Clearfield County Jail. He appeared before Magisterial District Judge Joseph M. Morris on April 19 and was ordered to be held without bond, court records show. He is currently scheduled to appear in court again for his preliminary hearing on May 3.

The state police department did not respond to a request for additional information from Law&Crime.

Kolesar has a limited criminal history, having pleaded guilty to a handful of driving infractions such as driving without a license and failing to stop at a red light.

