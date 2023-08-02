Florida woman caught with child pornography faces 149 counts for sexually abusing her dog, deputies say

A young woman in Brandon, Florida, faces 152 criminal counts after authorities claim she sexually abused her dog and possessed child sexual abuse material.

Emoree Romero, 18, turned herself in on Thursday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

“On July 3, 2023, HCSO’s Internet Predator Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in the 1900 block of Lido Drive in Brandon, FL was uploading child pornography,” deputies wrote.

Detectives got in touch with Romero.

She allegedly let them search her cellphone. Inside, they discovered “multiple files of Romero engaging in sexual acts with her pet dog,” authorities said.

Detectives said they got a search warrant. They claimed to find more images and videos of child pornography and bestiality.

“These kinds of investigations are not easy for our detectives, who are often subjected to some of the worst things a person can see,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I am beyond proud that our detectives have brought this predator to justice. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the victims of this disturbing crime.”

More Law&Crime coverage: Woman admitted to photographing nude toddler for ‘sexual gratification’ and filming her dog performing ‘a sex act on her,’ police say

Romero faces 100 counts of filming, distributing, or possessing an image or video of sexual activity with an animal; 49 counts of engaging in sexual contact with an animal; two counts of possession of child pornography; and one count of unlawful use of a two-day communication device

Records show she waived her arraignment and pleaded not guilty Friday. Authorities released her on her own recognizance Saturday.

Her attorney of record did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]