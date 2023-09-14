A man in Jacksonville, Florida, is facing drug charges months after he allegedly dropped off the nude, stiff, cold body of a singer and model at a hospital emergency room who died from a mix of fentanyl, oxycodone, and ethanol.

George Sapp, 42, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on The Greens Way while leaving his residence, police said. His arrest came from a death investigation after he allegedly dropped off Charity Huntley, 27, at Baptist Medical Center Beaches on April 6. Police said they found pills that later tested positive for Percocet and oxycodone and brass knuckles in Sapp’s bag.

Sapp was booked into the Duval County Jail on $150,000 bond on charges of possession to sell, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, online jail booking records show. He was set to appear in court on Oct 5. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Law&Crime.

A redacted police report obtained by Law&Crime outlines what the suspect allegedly told investigators when police questioned him.

On April 6, officers were dispatched to Baptist Medical Center Beaches on a call that Sapp drove to the emergency room with Hundley’s body in the rear storage of a Chevrolet Tahoe. Hundley’s nude body was cold to the touch and stiff, indicating signs of rigor mortis, the document said.

In an interview, Sapp allegedly told police he ran into her at the beach about six weeks earlier and had plans to meet her at a boat ramp at noon, but she was running late. After he bought food, he waited for her to arrive. Once she got there, the two went onto a boat. When the officer asked about “partying,” he allegedly said she asked if he had any pills. The victim asked him if it would “mess her up,” the document said. What the suspect told her was redacted in the report.

The victim asked for half a pill, and the suspect gave her half of a Percocet pill, according to the document.

Details about what happened next were redacted in the report.

But the next part of the report says the victim went to the suspect’s detached garage with him. Once there, he laid out two air mattresses and a pillow, it said.

At about 6:30 p.m., he told police he went to his apartment to check in with his live-in girlfriend.

When questioned whether the victim had been alive then, the suspect allegedly said something that the report redacts and says he recanted.

He told police he checked his phone to see if the victim had texted him, but there were no text messages from her, the document said.

He told police he talked with his girlfriend, then left to pay his electric bill before returning to his apartment. He then talked to his girlfriend until she had to check in online for work, the arrest report said.

He allegedly said when he found the victim dead, he removed her naked body from the garage, put her in the back of his Tahoe, placed a windshield cover over her and drove to the hospital.

Details about what he said when police asked him how he knew she was dead were redacted.

Police said videos from entrance and exit points at the suspect’s apartment, a yacht club, the utility where he paid his electric bill, and the hospital helped provide a timeline of when the suspect left his residence on April 5 and when he returned, the document said.

The video from the yacht club shows the victim walking from her car to the boat. When the suspect and victim return to the boat ramp, the victim holds onto the suspect’s arm to walk, the document said the video shows.

The videos show the suspect leaving his residence on April 6. He drives to Beaches Energy, pays his electric bill, and returns home. The video shows the suspect leaving, taking the victim to the hospital and arriving, the document said.

The victim’s mother, Mary Huntley, described her daughter as smart, talented, motivational, and inspiring.

“She did dancing and she smashed it,” she told Jacksonville’s WTLV-WJXX. “She sang. She was raised in the church singing. That was her passion, modeling … that was just her pleasure, but she rocked everything she did.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]