Ex-Porn Star Gets 10 Years in Prison for Her Role in Murder of Alabama Man Shot in Head and Buried in ‘Shallow Grave’

A judge in Florida on Monday sentenced a former porn actress to prison for her role in the July 2020 murder of a man who was fatally shot and buried in a “shallow grave,” prosecutors announced.

Lauren Kay Wambles, who went by the name Aubrey Gold during her stint in the adult film industry, pleaded no contest to one count of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the killing of 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen. A plea of “no contest” in Florida has the same effect as guilty plea, though rather than admitting guilt, the defendant is conceding that the state has sufficient evidence to convict them at trial.

Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Register handed Wambles a sentence of 10 years in prison followed by five years of felony probation.

Wambles is one of three people charged in connection with Guillen’s murder.

A jury in Holmes County in June returned a guilty verdict against co-defendant Jeremie Odell Peters on charges of accessory after the fact to second degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit first-degree tampering with a witness. Judge Register sentenced him to 20 years in state prison.

The third co-defendant, William Shane Parker, who was dating Wambles at the time of the killing, is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder.

Wambles testified against Peters at his trial and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify against Parker as part of her plea deal.

Prosecutors said that Guillen, of Gordon, Alabama, was fatally shot on July 4, 2020 and then “taken to a remote location in Holmes County and buried.”

“After a long investigation and important tips from the public, Mr. Guillen’s body was discovered on August 25, 2020, by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” authorities said, after recovering the remains using cadaver dogs. “The 14th Circuit Medical Examiner’s office determined that Mr. Guillen died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.”

Investigators determined that Guillen was last seen at Peters’ Florida home with Parker and Wambles. Police executed search warrants on Peters’ residence and another home located on Highway 171, saying both produced evidence linking the three to Guillen’s murder.

The investigation into Guillen’s death initially began as an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. A woman in May 2020 reportedly told police in Jackson County that Parker had raped her, according to WDHN, a Dothan, Alabama ABC affiliate. Two months later, the same woman reportedly told one of the investigating officers she had learned that Guillen, who was her roommate at the time, had been murdered. However, she did not have evidence to show investigators.

Guillen had been missing for approximately three weeks when the alleged rape victim told police he was murdered. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office soon contacted authorities in Holmes County, which led them to Guillen’s last known whereabouts.

The investigation was a multi-agency endeavor that included contributions from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department, Houston County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

[image via State Attorney’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]