Elementary School Employee Installed Camera in Bathroom to Snoop on Students Using Urinal: Deputies

A school employee turned peeping tom on students, say deputies in Cobb County, Georgia. Justin C. Julian was arrested for three counts of felony eavesdropping-surveillance and one count of first-degree child cruelty, according to WGCL-TV and other outlets in the region.

He allegedly installed a camera in the boys’ restroom, watching two 10-year-old students and an eight-year-old use the urinal. One of the kids discovered the device and became “distraught, authorities said. Hence, the child cruelty charge.

ARRESTED: Documents filed at the Magistrate Court of Cobb County state Justin C. Julian is accused of placing a camera in a Blackwell Elementary School bathroom and watching two 10-year-old students and one 8-year-old student use a urinal. https://t.co/DmqX0BxkVv — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 30, 2022

“As soon as the administration discovered the issue, they immediately reported it to police and are fully cooperating with the investigation,” the Cobb County School District said in a statement to outlets. “The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way. We ask the community to continue to join us to make sure our schools are safe by reporting any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email.”

Julian was reportedly locked up in lieu of a $15,000 bond It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

[Booking photo via Cobb County Jail]

