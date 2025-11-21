A Florida mom was accused of dragging another woman with her car after a verbal altercation in September.

Crystal Collins, 43, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on pretrial release after she was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of battery. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by Law&Crime, a woman reported an incident to police on Sept. 13, allegedly involving Collins and her daughter. The woman told police that Collins was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima that was also carrying her daughter, with whom she had a verbal altercation.

As the argument escalated, Collins' daughter allegedly grabbed the woman's shirt from inside the car and told her mother, "Drag this h—." Collins then allegedly hit the gas.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she was with friends outside a residence on NW 37th Avenue in Miami at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 13 when Collins stopped her car to confront her. After Collins' daughter told her mother to drag her, Collins allegedly "accelerated the vehicle while [her] daughter held her," dragging the woman "several yards" to a stop sign, where she was able to break free.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was treated for road rash injuries. Police said that when she reported the incident, she accused Collins and her daughter of a previous, similar dragging incident from two days before, calling it an "ongoing situation."

More from Law&Crime: Dad and teen son beat family friend to death with a baseball bat and flashlight while he protected his daughter: Prosecutors

Police located Collins on Wednesday and questioned her about the alleged incident. Collins agreed to speak with detectives and told them that on the day of the alleged incident, she was at a wake for a relative when the woman approached her, purportedly "wanting to fight her daughter." According to the affidavit, Collins accused the woman of "punching her daughter through the car window." She told police that her daughter then "kicked" the woman from the passenger side window.

The affidavit stated that Collins "confessed to putting her vehicle in reverse and backing up." She also voluntarily provided police with cellphone videos taken during the incident.

After reviewing the videos provided by Collins, police determined that the events depicted in the videos matched statements provided by the alleged victim rather than Collins.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after being charged with two counts of battery. Court records indicated that she was released outright and ordered to stay away from the other woman. Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2026.