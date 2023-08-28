A Nevada woman is accused of lying to deputies by claiming she shot and killed her estranged husband in self-defense.

Jaime Barber, 44, faces a count each of open murder and battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly taking the life of Austyn Barber, 28.

Lyon County deputies and medical personnel were dispatched Saturday at approximately 6:17 p.m. to a home on Andy Way in the city of Fernley, which is east of Reno.

The caller, Jaime Barber claimed that Austyn Barber – who she described as her ex-husband – broke into her home and attacked her, according to a sheriff’s office statement.

“Jaime reported that she had shot Austyn and had fled to a nearby neighbor’s residence,” law enforcement wrote.

Deputies and medical personnel arrived to find Austyn Barber in the home, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers tried to save him, including by using CPR, but he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Lyon County investigators and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office forensic experts looked into the scene. They did not buy Jaime Barber’s story.

“Both Austyn and Jaime had a legal right to be inside the residence,” deputies wrote. “There was no evidence discovered that would lead a reasonable person to believe that Jaime was attacked or that her life was being threatened in a manner that justified the use of deadly force.”

Deputies noted that the Barbers were still married, albeit in the process of divorcing.

The sheriff’s office arrested the widow for open murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said that anyone with information on the homicide to call them at 775-463-6620 or email [email protected]. The case number is 23LY03577.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can reach the organization Secret Witness at https://secretwitness.com/. You can also text or call 775-322-4900.

