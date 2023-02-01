“Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse was arrested by Las Vegas police Tuesday night on charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and child abuse, according to jail records.

The Native American actor, and alleged cult leader, is accused of sexually assaulting young girls for more than 20 years, according to police.

SWAT reportedly swarmed his Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with his five wives and was later taken into custody.

Reports from the AP claim Las Vegas police identified at least six alleged victims and claims against Chasing Horse that date back to the early 2000s in Montana, South Dakota and Nevada.

As reported by KLAS 8 News Now, Chasing Horse told his alleged victims that spirits wanted them to have sex with him, and once they did, they’d be part of “The Circle,” which is an apparent cult.

Reports also claim Chasing Horse targeted girls from single-parent homes without father figures, groomed them, abused them and would give them emergency contraceptive pills after having sex with them.

Born on Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse is known for his roles in “Into the West,” “DreamKeeper” and “The Red Man’s View.”

Investigators believe there are more alleged victims and encourage them to come forward and make a report.

Las Vegas detectives can be reached at 702-828-3111.

