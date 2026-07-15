A 37-year-old New York man allegedly shot the mother of his children through the window of her car at close range after becoming angry that she did not come home immediately after work, leaving the woman paralyzed.

Eric Whilby, of Greenlawn, was indicted on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with last month's near-fatal shooting, authorities announced.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Whilby and the 40-year-old victim lived together with their two children, ages 9 and 11, as well as the victim's mother, brother and sister.

The alleged domestic violence incident unfolded in the early morning hours of June 4, after Whilby became enraged that the victim did not come home from work sooner.

"Just before 1 a.m., the victim returned home and allegedly learned that Whilby was upset that she did not come home right after work," prosecutors wrote in the release. "As the victim began driving toward a nearby park to meet up with her sister, Whilby allegedly ran up to the victim's vehicle and shot her through the window at close range. The bullet entered the victim's left shoulder, traveling into her spinal cord."

Prosecutors said the woman survived, but she suffered life-altering injuries and is recovering after being left paralyzed.

The victim's sister, who was speaking with her by phone when the shooting occurred, allegedly heard both the gunshot and then the victim screaming. Prosecutors said the sister and a friend, who were nearby, also witnessed Whilby drive away in a white 2017 Honda CR-V.

Authorities allege Whilby fled Suffolk County but was spotted several hours later by New York State Police in Westchester County, setting off a high-speed pursuit that ended near Trinity Elementary School in New Rochelle.

As previously reported by News12, video captured the suspect sprinting across a field while officers chased him after he abandoned his SUV and fled on foot. Troopers pursued him through a wooded area bordering the school grounds while kindergarten students and their families were participating in a field day event.

School officials immediately secured the campus, placing it on lockdown while police searched for the suspect. No students, staff members or families were injured, and the field day resumed after the situation was resolved, according to the district.

Prosecutors said officers later recovered the handgun allegedly used in the shooting from a wooded area near the school.

"The defendant allegedly shot the victim who is now recovering from very serious, life-altering injuries," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. "I thank all of the law enforcement agencies that assisted in apprehending this defendant and bringing him to justice. This is a sobering incident of alleged domestic violence, and my office will handle it with the seriousness that it deserves."

Whilby was arraigned Monday before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski, who ordered him held without bail pending trial. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 5 and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the top charge.