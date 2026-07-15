A Florida woman who was supposed to be caring for an 81-year-old dementia patient grew tired of her responsibilities and moved out of the Sunshine State, allegedly forcing the victim to sleep outside in a tent.

Karie Lynn Lightfoot, 53, is facing a charge of elder neglect. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by local ABC affiliate WFTV and NBC affiliate WESH, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to an Ocala home on June 3 after investigators with the Department of Children and Families found the woman outside.

She reportedly has dementia, along with mobility issues, and she said her caregiver, Lightfoot, placed her in the tent outside her home. The victim had limited food and water and the tent was placed far from the home, so she was unable to get inside. The tent reportedly had a mattress and some small appliances, but little else.

Lightfoot gave the victim adult diapers, but said the victim would have to change herself, the affidavit reportedly said. The victim was allegedly living in the tent for about a week.

The victim's son, who was out of the country for work, reportedly told cops that Lightfoot had been caring for his mother for about two years, but then decided she no longer wanted to do so.

Lightfoot allegedly moved to Texas and forced the victim to stay inside the tent, never bothering to find someone else to care for her.

The victim subsequently suffered a fall. Cops took her to the hospital for treatment.

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She is expected to move to a nursing home upon discharge from the hospital, the affidavit reportedly said.

Cops arrested Lightfoot on Saturday and took her to the Marion County Jail, where she has since posted a $2,000 bond. Her next court date was not listed.