Couple celebrated anniversary by shooting into ex's home while her kids were inside: Police

A New York couple celebrated their anniversary in Florida with a detour to the home of the man's ex, where the married couple allegedly opened fire on the ex's home as the victim's two children were inside.

Angelo Portelli, 41, stands accused of attempted second-degree murder, battery, criminal mischief, and shooting into an occupied structure or building in connection with a December 2025 gun attack at the home of a woman he had briefly had a "casual" relationship with, according to Florida authorities. His wife, Natalie Lopez-Portelli, 54, faces the same charges, according to court records.

The alleged attack can be traced back to a "casual relationship" between Portelli and the victim that began after the two met on TikTok in August 2025, according to a probable cause affidavit and motion for pretrial detention reviewed by Law&Crime.

Although Portelli lived in New York, he "had flown to Florida approximately four times to spend time with [the victim]," the affidavit said, noting that Portelli knew where the victim lived with her two children. Portelli had apparently told the victim that "he was going through a divorce with his wife."

The victim soon learned otherwise, apparently from the wife herself.

"[The victim] was contacted by Natalie [Lopez-Portelli] who advised she was not going through a divorce and that Angelo had been lying to her," the affidavit said. "Due to this, [the victim] cut off contact" with Portelli in October 2025.

By December — at which point the victim was living with her fiance, a police department employee who had moved into her house — the still-married couple from New York apparently decided to take action.

According to surveillance camera footage in the neighborhood, the couple was seen parking a red Kia Sorrento in front of the victim's home shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2025, the affidavit said. Portelli and Lopez-Portelli are allegedly seen checking out the victim's fiance's car — an agency-issued "marked patrol vehicle" — as well as the victim's car, before approaching the victim's house and ringing the doorbell.

When the victim's fiance answered, Portelli — who was allegedly wearing "a hoodie and some type of face mask on" — told the fiance that "someone had broken the back window of the patrol vehicle[.]" At this point, the victim noticed "a female wearing what appeared to be a blonde wig." This was Lopez-Portelli, the affidavit said.

The married couple allegedly attacked the fiance when he went outside to check on his vehicle.

"As [the fiance] was looking in the driver's side back door, Angelo approached [the fiance] from the rear and appeared to apply a choke hold," the affidavit said. As the men fought, the fiance yelled at the victim to "get my gun," at which point Lopez-Portelli approached the fiance and punched him, the affidavit said.

The fiance was able to break free and make it back to the house, at which point the victim reportedly "hands him her Sig P365 firearm," according to the charging document. Surveillance video showed the two men firing at each other, although it was not clear who fired first, the affidavit said.

The men traded gunfire until the married couple fled in the Sorrento, according to the affidavit.

The victim's home "was struck multiple times with gunfire from Angelo, to include inside the home (rounds went through the open front door and struck the drywall near the kitchen area)," the affidavit said. "At the time of the gunfire, [the victim] was inside the home with her two daughters."

According to the affidavit, when Portelli — an agent with Customs and Border Protection and JFK Airport in New York — returned to work on Dec. 18, 2025, he was immediately called into his supervisor's office at the behest of Florida investigators. It apparently didn't take long for Portelli to confess.

"[O]nce Angelo entered the office, he immediately removed his agency-issued handgun and placed it on the table," the probable cause affidavit said. "Angelo broke down and began crying and advised that he was in Florida at the beginning of December for vacation with his wife (Natalie) visiting his father. While there, Angelo's wife stated, 'she wanted to see the house of the female that he cheated on [her] with.'"

The red Sorrento allegedly used by the couple apparently belonged to Lopez-Portelli's father, Angel Diaz. He allegedly told investigators that his daughter and son-in-law were in possession of the car at the time of the incident, and that "they were in Florida for their anniversary."

Diaz also showed investigators text messages purportedly from his daughter in which she "stated not to talk to anyone or she could go to jail."

Florida jail records show that Lopez-Portelli and Portelli are both in custody of the Orange County Department of Corrections. Portelli has a hearing scheduled for July 9; no future hearing was indicated for Lopez-Portelli at the time of publication.