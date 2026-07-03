An Indiana man is behind bars in Illinois after shooting and killing another man in an Amazon facility parking lot during a confrontation, according to law enforcement in the Land of Lincoln.

Devonta Hodge, 33, stands accused of one count of homicide over the June 28 death of 26-year-old Dylan Perkins, police said.

The incident occurred late Sunday night at the Amazon Fulfillment Center located on Vollmer Road in Matteson, a small village and suburb located roughly 30 miles due south of Chicago.

"This was a senseless killing," Cook County Judge Torrie Luciana Corbin wrote in an order keeping the defendant detained pending trial, according to a courtroom report by the Chicago Tribune.

Officers arrived at the scene a few minutes before 11 p.m. on the night in question and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to the Matteson Police Department.

In court on Thursday, prosecutors identified Hodge as a DoorDash delivery driver and Perkins as a janitorial employee at the facility.

The victim was on break with two co-workers when the defendant arrived, prosecutors said. Perkins is said to have made "a joking comment about (Hodge's) height" as the delivery man passed. Then, after Hodge completed the delivery, Perkins approached him.

In an ensuing altercation, Hodge allegedly pushed Perkins away from him twice before taking out a gun and shooting him multiple times before fleeing, according to law enforcement.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, according to the medical examiner's office.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance footage, and Hodge was soon identified as the DoorDash driver, prosecutors said. The defendant was arrested on June 30 after he voluntarily came to the Matteson police station to speak with investigators.

Prosecutors said Hodge has a valid Firearm Owners Identification but does not have a concealed carry permit. The state also said the defendant has a prior conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

In her order, the judge wrote that Hodge "demonstrated emotional immaturity in how to resolve conflicts" and later "attempted to avoid responsibility by returning the vehicle he was driving to the owner and lying and saying the vehicle was missing."

The defendant is being detained in the Cook County Jail with no bond, records show. He is next slated to appear in court on July 16.