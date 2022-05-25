 Children, Teachers Identified in Uvalde School Mass Shooting
Children and Teachers Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting Have Been Identified

Alberto LuperonMay 25th, 2022, 12:03 pm
 

Loved ones have identified more than 10 children and the two teachers slain when an 18-year-old man opened fire at a Texas elementary school.

Gunman Salvador Rolando Ramos shot his grandmother in Uvalde, Texas, went to the nearby Robb Elementary School, abandoned his car, and attacked students and teachers, authorities have said. Authorities announced later Tuesday that 19 children and two adults were killed in the mass shooting.

All the victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Christopher Olivarez told outlets in an update Wednesday. Ramos locked the door and began shooting the children and teachers, he said.

“It just shows you the complete evil of the shooter,” Olivarez said.

Law enforcement officers eventually killed Ramos. A border patrol agent reportedly ran towards the gunfire without backup and shot Ramos. The motive for the mass shooting remains under investigation. Ramos’ grandmother reportedly survived him shooting her.

Besides the shooter, the total death toll as of Wednesday is at 21.

“Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn’t deserve this,” the cousin of Nevaeh Bravo, 10, reportedly wrote.

The sister of Makenna Lee Elrod confirmed the 10-year-old died.

Teachers Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles reportedly died trying to protect their students.

Mireles is pictured below with Xavier Lopez, 10.

Jose Flores, pictured bottom right in the tweet below, was identified as a 4th grader. Irma Garcia is pictured in the top left.

Amerie Jo Garza was 10 years old.

Family members reportedly identified Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11, and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10. They appear to be cousins, according to the BBC.

Ellie Lugo’s heartbroken parents identified her as one of the victims.

Uziyah Garcia, 9, was another 4th grader.

The sister of Tess Marie Mata confirmed her death.

Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, is pictured in the bottom left in the tweet below. Rogelio Torres, 10, is in the top right.

Lexi Rubio was 10.

Eliahana Cruz Torres’ grandfather confirmed that she died.

A Twitter thread also identified Miranda Mathis, 11, Alithia Ramirez, 10, and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10.

After initially looking for his then-missing daughter, Alithia’s father Ryan Ramirez appeared to confirm her death by changing his profile picture to an image of her photoshopped with angel wings.

University Health in Antonio said Tuesday morning that they received four wounded patients:

  • woman in serious condition. age 66. They previously said she was in critical condition.
  • girl in serious condition. age 10. They previously said she was in critical condition.
  • girl in good condition. age 10.
  • girl in good condition. age 9.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said on Tuesday that they received 13 children, with two transferred to a San Antonio hospital and another pending transfer. Two people who arrived were dead. They were not identified.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said that two police officers sustained non-life threatening wounds. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Marsha Espinosa said Tuesday that U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a law enforcement request for help. They faced gunfire from the barricaded Ramos, risking their lives to put themselves between the shooter and the children.

“At least one Border Patrol Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire,” she said. “On-and-off duty Border Patrol Agents arrived on the scene to assist with transferring students safely to their families and providing medical support.”

[Screenshot via KERO]

