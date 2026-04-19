A Missouri man has been convicted of murder for slaughtering his girlfriend and then dumping her body in the woods, where she was found "covered with leaves and sticks" after he reported her missing and possibly abducted, prosecutors say.

Aaron Malone, 24, was found guilty last week by a Jasper County jury of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the disappearance and death of his 24-year-old girlfriend Aspen Lewis in November 2024.

Court documents say Malone reported Lewis as missing and told police he believed she was abducted.

"Throughout our criminal investigation, inconsistencies were located in Aaron's statement," police wrote in the probable cause affidavit for Malone's arrest.

While speaking to Malone about Lewis' disappearance, authorities observed a "large blood stain in the roadway behind Aaron's truck." Investigators also discovered bloodstains on Aaron's truck and the gravel driveway "appeared to be disturbed," per the affidavit.

"Jewelry pieces were located on the ground," the document stated. "Nearby video surveillance showed Aaron's truck arrived at the residence at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2024. Shortly afterward on video surveillance screaming can be heard."

Malone's truck was caught on video leaving the residence with him inside around 1:35 a.m. and then returning at 4:10 a.m., not long after he called police to report Lewis as missing.

Police interviewed Malone and asked him about the blood and surveillance footage, to which he said he would take investigators to Lewis' body, per the affidavit. As police pulled up to a rural location Malone had directed them to, they observed "the remains of a burnt pink" shirt in the roadway. Lewis was found "off the roadway" moments later.

"The victim had extensive head trauma," the affidavit said. "In a post Miranda interview … Aaron Malone admitted to an altercation taking place and disposing of the body."

During his trial, prosecutors presented evidence showing how Malone "repeatedly assaulted the victim in the face, strangled her, and shot her before leaving her body in the woods in Barry County," according to the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

It took jurors about an hour to convict Malone after a three-day trial, per the AG's office. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.